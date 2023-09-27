Casemiro Shines as Man United Goes Back to Winning Ways

Manchester United advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, with Casemiro scoring one goal and setting up another.

Erik ten Hag made several changes from the team that defeated Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, but United dominated throughout, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring in the 21st minute and Casemiro heading in a corner from new signing Mason Mount six minutes later.

Casemiro then assisted the third goal 10 minutes after halftime when Anthony Martial classily converted his beautiful cross as the hosts lifted their spirits at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

Crystal Palace, who made big changes as well, only began to threaten after the second-half introduction of Eberechi Eze, but it was too late, assuring United’s back-to-back wins as they look to get their season back on track.

United’s supremacy was evident from the start, with full debutant Sofyan Amrabat moving inside to ensure Palace were outnumbered and overpowered in midfield. Mount blasted a pass out to Facundo Pellistri, whose lay-off allowed Diogo Dalot to draw the ball back for Garnacho to finish low past Palace debutant Rob Holding on the line.

Mount, who had not played since August owing to a thigh injury, was taken off at half-time after an impressive comeback, but United continued to dominate after the break. But, in the end, United’s three goals were more than enough, lifting the mood around the club and allowing Ten Hag to plan another successful Carabao Cup run.

Also Read: Manchester United Winger to Train Away From the First Team Squad