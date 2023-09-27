Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Casemiro Shines as Man United Goes Back to Winning Ways

By

Published

20230927 112113

Manchester United advanced to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford, with Casemiro scoring one goal and setting up another.

Erik ten Hag made several changes from the team that defeated Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, but United dominated throughout, with Alejandro Garnacho scoring in the 21st minute and Casemiro heading in a corner from new signing Mason Mount six minutes later.

Casemiro then assisted the third goal 10 minutes after halftime when Anthony Martial classily converted his beautiful cross as the hosts lifted their spirits at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

Crystal Palace, who made big changes as well, only began to threaten after the second-half introduction of Eberechi Eze, but it was too late, assuring United’s back-to-back wins as they look to get their season back on track.

United’s supremacy was evident from the start, with full debutant Sofyan Amrabat moving inside to ensure Palace were outnumbered and overpowered in midfield. Mount blasted a pass out to Facundo Pellistri, whose lay-off allowed Diogo Dalot to draw the ball back for Garnacho to finish low past Palace debutant Rob Holding on the line.

Mount, who had not played since August owing to a thigh injury, was taken off at half-time after an impressive comeback, but United continued to dominate after the break. But, in the end, United’s three goals were more than enough, lifting the mood around the club and allowing Ten Hag to plan another successful Carabao Cup run.

Also Read: Manchester United Winger to Train Away From the First Team Squad

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020