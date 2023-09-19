Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League Set to Return This Week 

By

Published

UEFA

UEFA

European football kicks off on Tuesday with the group stages of the UEFA Champions League. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have long been the best team in England, with three successive Premier League titles to prove it. Will they continue their good form in UEFA this season?

City’s championship campaign ought to begin comfortably in a group with just RB Leipzig as a real threat – but with other more established European forces hungry for vengeance (they beat Bayern Munich and Real Madrid en route to last year’s final), it won’t be easy.

Manchester United kick off their UEFA journey against Bayern Munich. The England captain and former Tottenham striker will lead the German side against Erik Ten Hag’s side. Harry Kane was Ten Hag’s top priority in the summer transfer window, with United’s desire to sign the England captain no secret. However, finances and Tottenham’s reluctance to sell to a Premier League rival proved problematic. 

Now, an in-form Kane might compound their early-season woes in Bavaria. Ten Hag’s team’s defensive and attacking numbers are declining, off-field difficulties are getting worse, and three defeats in their first five Premier League games have raised concerns.

The Gunners are competing in Europe’s top club competition for the first time since the 2016/17 season. It will be a fresh test for many of Arsenal’s young players, including Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Ben White, and Aaron Ramsdale. It will also be Mikel Arteta’s first appearance in the Champions League as a manager.

Despite missing the competition for six seasons, expectations are still high for Arsenal when they kick off their season against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday at the Emirates Stadium. Arteta has an unfamiliar task as Arsenal seeks to win the competition for the first time.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020