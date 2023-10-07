Chelsea Captain Banned For One Game After Inappropriate Conduct

The FA has fined Reece James £90,000 and suspended him for one game after he used ‘improper, abusive, and insulting’ language towards a match official after Chelsea’s 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last month.

James, who was named club captain this summer, has already missed eight games due to a hamstring injury suffered in training in August.

The 23-year-old has been staying in the stands since, but during last month’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, he confronted the match officials in the tunnel at full-time. The FA accused James and stated on Wednesday that he will serve a one-game suspension for using improper/insulting or abusive language towards referee Jarred Gillet or one of his assistants. That implies, regardless of his current fitness level, James will miss the trip to Burnley.

An FA statement read, “Reece James has been given a one-game suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea’s Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday 24 September. The defender admitted he used improper, insulting, and abusive words and behavior towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity.”

Malo Gusto was sent off by Mauricio Pochettino after his booking for a challenge on Lucas Digne was upgraded to a red card following a VAR review. Marc Cucurella was forced to play in an unfamiliar right-back position last Monday, while Levi Colwill started at left-back, with Ben Chilwell out for at least two months due to a hamstring injury.

Also Read: Mudryk Scores First EPL Goal as Chelsea Beat Fulham