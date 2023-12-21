Connect with us

Sports

Chelsea Secure a Spot in Carabao Semi Final After Beating Newcastle on Penalties

Chelsea advanced to the Carabao Cup semi-finals in dramatic fashion, defeating Newcastle 4-2 on penalties after a late 1-1 draw. Newcastle appeared to be on pace for victory after Callum Wilson scored in the 16th minute, but Chelsea equalized in stoppage time through Mykhailo Mudryk.

Chelsea were fortunate not to be reduced to ten men early on after a poor challenge by Moises Caicedo on Anthony Gordon. If VAR had been used at this level of the competition, the Ecuadorian would have been given a red card. Conor Gallagher’s dipping shot from the outside of the area rocked the Newcastle crossbar minutes later.

Chelsea provided Newcastle with a goal. Coming from a Blues counter-attack, Levi Colwill’s weak pass to Caicedo allowed Wilson in, who then ran the ball forward until Benoit Badiashile’s mistake enabled the striker into the box to score coolly past Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea then introduced Christopher Nkunku, who made his Chelsea debut late in the game. Mudryk, another replacement, equalized in stoppage time, capitalizing on a weak Trippier header to score the bottom corner. Trippier’s night got worse when he missed his penalties, and Ritchie also missed from 12 yards, allowing Chelsea to advance to the final four.

Chelsea will play against Wolves on Sunday as Newcastle travel to Luton. 

