Diogo Dalot Seals Win for Manchester United Against Unrelenting Sheffield

Manchester United earned a hard-fought win at Sheffield United, who remain bottom of the Premier League, thanks to Diogo Dalot’s stunning long-range strike.

It was an emotional evening for the visitors, who learned earlier in the day that club legend Sir Bobby Charlton had died at the age of 86, and captain Bruno Fernandes laid a wreath on the Bramall Lane pitch before kick-off.

Man United began the game slowly, which was comprehensible, but Scott McTominay scored again in the first half, following up on his stunning double against Brentford before the international break.

But the midfielder’s celebration was short-lived, as his handball awarded the hosts a penalty two minutes later, which was decisively converted by Oli McBurnie.

Both Fernandes and Sofyan Amrabat struck the crossbar as Manchester United looked to re-establish their lead, but it was Dalot’s long-range strike that sealed the three points, sneaking past Wes Foderingham as the Blades’ winless Premier League run reached nine games.

Following a sequence of five defeats in seven games earlier this season, Manchester United have already won four of their past six games as they make an effort to get their season back on track.

McTominay extended his hot streak by scuffing in a volley against the run of play to give Man Utd the lead before the international break. Ten Hag was thrilled by Maguire’s performance, who has struggled to hold down a spot in the manager’s lineup since the Dutchman’s hiring last summer.

