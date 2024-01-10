Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Done Deals & Latest Transfer Updates On Bonucci, Barreiro, Henderson, Kimmich & Guillermo

By

Published

FotoJet (9)

Leonardo Bonucci to Fenerbahçe is a done deal as an agreement is in place for the termination of the contract at Union Berlin. Bonucci will join Fenerbahçe as a free agent on a short-term contract valid until June 2024.

Benfica are advancing in talks to sign Leandro Barreiro as a free agent for next summer.

Barreiro, is expected to leave Mainz as Benfica is negotiating with Barreiro’s agents. The Portuguese club was already keen on signing Barreiro last year.

Juventus are in talks again today with Tiago Djaló and his representatives to close the final details of the deal.

Contract valid until June 2028, agreement already in place with Lille on €3.5m deal plus 10% sell on clause since Saturday.

​Al-Ettifaq are planning face-to-face talks with Jordan Henderson next week to discuss his future. They won’t be pressured into selling and won’t consider a loan unless 100% of his salary is covered, by a loan fee. Ajax, Leverkusen, and Newcastle have been linked.

​​PSG wants to sign Joshua Kimmich this month and has even made an initial approach. However, it is almost impossible to get the midfielder, as Bayern has so far rejected the advances. PSG have been trying to change Bayern’s stance to no avail.

Rennes are closing in on a deal to sign Guillermo Maripán from AS Monaco. The agreement is being closed on a permanent move with the player expected to travel later this week.

​​Bayern Munich are interested in Kevin Danso for a transfer this winter. The German club has been interested in the defender since last summer before he signed a contract extension with RC Lens.

Feyenoord and Fiorentina are both keen on signing Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham with a potential buy option clause to be discussed. Feyenoord have added Bryan to their list, as called. The race is still open.

Also Read: Latest Transfer Updates On Mbappe, Mukiele, Bonucci, Haniball &amp; Kalimuendo

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020