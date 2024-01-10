Done Deals & Latest Transfer Updates On Bonucci, Barreiro, Henderson, Kimmich & Guillermo

Leonardo Bonucci to Fenerbahçe is a done deal as an agreement is in place for the termination of the contract at Union Berlin. Bonucci will join Fenerbahçe as a free agent on a short-term contract valid until June 2024.

Benfica are advancing in talks to sign Leandro Barreiro as a free agent for next summer.

Barreiro, is expected to leave Mainz as Benfica is negotiating with Barreiro’s agents. The Portuguese club was already keen on signing Barreiro last year.

Juventus are in talks again today with Tiago Djaló and his representatives to close the final details of the deal.

Contract valid until June 2028, agreement already in place with Lille on €3.5m deal plus 10% sell on clause since Saturday.

​Al-Ettifaq are planning face-to-face talks with Jordan Henderson next week to discuss his future. They won’t be pressured into selling and won’t consider a loan unless 100% of his salary is covered, by a loan fee. Ajax, Leverkusen, and Newcastle have been linked.

​​PSG wants to sign Joshua Kimmich this month and has even made an initial approach. However, it is almost impossible to get the midfielder, as Bayern has so far rejected the advances. PSG have been trying to change Bayern’s stance to no avail.

Rennes are closing in on a deal to sign Guillermo Maripán from AS Monaco. The agreement is being closed on a permanent move with the player expected to travel later this week.

​​Bayern Munich are interested in Kevin Danso for a transfer this winter. The German club has been interested in the defender since last summer before he signed a contract extension with RC Lens.

Feyenoord and Fiorentina are both keen on signing Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham with a potential buy option clause to be discussed. Feyenoord have added Bryan to their list, as called. The race is still open.

Also Read: