EPL’s Big Five Clubs Reject the European Super Leagues Formation

Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal have all stated their loyalty to their current competitions, while the Premier League has rejected the European Super League proposal in light of Thursday’s European Court of Justice verdict.

On Thursday, judges ruled that UEFA rules prohibiting the development of a new competition, such as the European Super League, violated EU law although they stressed that the competition may still be rejected.

“The ruling does not endorse the so-called ‘European Super League’ and the Premier League continues to reject any such concept. Supporters are of vital importance to the game and they have time and again made clear their opposition to a ‘breakaway’ competition that severs the link between domestic and European football.” stated the Premier league.

On Thursday, Manchester United declared they “remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions,” while Manchester City and Tottenham said they are “committed to the values of European football.”

“The judgement issued today does not change Chelsea’s position,” a statement from the club read.

Arsenal then stated that their position “has not changed” on Friday morning. Liverpool have yet to issue a statement in response to Thursday’s judgment.

The European Court of Justice’s Grand Chamber was asked to rule on whether UEFA and FIFA violated competition law by preventing the formation of the European Super League in 2021 and then sought to fine the clubs involved.

The original 2021 Super League proposal was slammed for its ‘closed’ format, with 15 founding clubs exempt from relegation.

