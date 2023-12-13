Erik Ten Hag Defends his Team After Being Knocked out of UEFA

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag said his team was “very good” and that he had no regrets about their Champions League campaign despite exiting with a whimper against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

United had only one attempt on target the entire night, and it came from Luke Shaw’s hopeful long-range effort midway through the first half. Bayern, who were playing for the honor after already clinching first place in Group A, won thanks to Kingsley Coman’s 70th-minute winner.

They had 10 shots, twice as many as their hosts, 17 opposition-box touches to United’s 10, and controlled nearly 60% of the ball for the entire 90 minutes.

In the end, Man Utd’s Champions League chances were doomed by FC Copenhagen’s win against Galatasaray, but the setback sent them to the bottom of their group with just one win from six games, trailing teams placed 42nd and 54th in UEFA’s club coefficient list.

Ten Hag agreed United’s Champions League campaign was “not good enough,” but dismissed allegations that he had regrets about how it had ended.

Despite their own 5-1 setback at Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday, he praised his players’ performance and extolled the quality of their opponents.

“The team did very good, we were very good defensively and in the pressing. We had many ball regains, especially the second half. But then we didn’t take enough benefit from it – we were playing against a strong side.

“Bayern always, even when they are not in the game, have enough individual class to produce one moment – and that’s what happened.” Said Erik Ten Hag.

