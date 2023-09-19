Everton Agrees With 777 Partners On A Takeover.

Everton has agreed to let 777 Partners buy out Farhad Moshiri’s entire shareholding in the club.

The multi-club investors have been in talks with Everton majority shareholder Moshiri since news broke that New York-based MSP Sports Capital had dissolved its exclusivity arrangement with Moshiri, who owns 94.1 percent of the club’s shares.

The 777 group already owns a number of football clubs, including Sevilla, Genoa, Hertha Berlin, and Standard Liege, with fans of the Belgian club protesting the owners’ involvement at their last game.

The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to Premier League, FA, and Financial Conduct Authority approval.

Despite investing more than £750 million since 2016, some Everton fans have been dissatisfied with Moshiri’s ownership. Last season, they staged rallies outside Goodison Park, urging Moshiri and the board to go.

Sean Dyche’s side return from the international break against Arsenal at home on Sunday.

Moshiri, a shareholder since 2016 and majority shareholder since 2018, said: “The nature of

ownership and financing of top football clubs has changed immeasurably since I first invested in

Everton over seven years ago. The days of an owner/benefactor are seemingly out of reach for most, and the biggest clubs are now typically owned by well-resourced PE firms, specialist sports investors or state-backed companies and funds”.

“I have been open about the need to bring in new investment and complete the financing for our

iconic new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, on the banks of the Mersey, which I have

predominantly financed to date. I have spoken to a number of parties and considered some strong

potential opportunities. However, it is through my lengthy discussions with 777 that I believe they are the best partners to take our great Club forward, with all the benefits of their multi-club

investment model.”

