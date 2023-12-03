Everton files an appeal against a 10-point deduction

Connect with us

0 Everton fans protest at Goodison Parkahead of the Tottenham gamePic Andrew Teebay
Everton has filed an appeal against their Premier League 10-point deduction. On November 17, an
independent commission sanctioned the Toffees for violating the Premier League’s profit and
sustainability guidelines (PSR), and they had 14 days to appeal.

Now that the appeal has been filed, the case will be heard by an independent appeals commission
comprised of individuals who differ from the initial commission panel. The appeal will be resolved
before the end of the season. Everton stated they were shocked and disappointed by the decision
and pledged to appeal after being relegated with immediate effect.

“Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed are neither a fair nor a reasonable
reflection of the evidence submitted” said the club.

Everton conceded to the Premier League during a five-day hearing that they had violated the
league’s profitability and sustainability criteria. The auditor general found that “Everton’s PSR
calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of £124.5m, as contended by the Premier
League, which exceeded the threshold of £105m permitted under the PSRs.”

Everton were 14th in the league table before to their points loss, eight points above the bottom
three, after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Championship last season. They are now 19th in the
table, five points behind 17th-placed Luton Town.

In Premier League history, only three clubs have been penalized points. Middlesbrough were docked
three points for failing to play a game against Blackburn in 1996/97, while Portsmouth were docked
nine points for going into administration in March 2010.

Tottenham were docked 12 points before the 1994/95 season for financial irregularities committed several seasons before, but the punishment was later reversed.

