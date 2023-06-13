Faith Kipyegon Reveals How She Will Spend Her Ksh 5 Million Reward From Government 

Two World Records holder Faith Kipyegon now says she can finally be able to buy her father a new vehicle.

Speaking on Tuesday June 13 at State House, Kipyegon revealed she had promised to buy a car for his father if she broke a world record.

“Thank you so much, Mr. President. I’m so happy with the reward, now I can own a house in Nairobi, and with the money I can say now I can buy my father a car. I promised him that when I broke the World Record that I was going to buy a car for him…now I can fulfill my promise,” said Kipyegon.

This is after President William Ruto announced that going forward athletes who break world records will receive huge rewards from the government.

“Going forward we have decided as the government of Kenya that any Kenyan who participates in a world event and breaks a world record, unlike in the past, when there was no recognition, going forward, for every world record broken by a Kenyan, the government of Kenya is going to award five million shillings,” said Ruto.

He added, “I have also asked the ministry that the government of Kenya should review the reward scheme so that we can recognize and reward appropriately the men and women who attain excellence in sports, arts, and creative economy.”

The Head of State rewarded Kipyegon with Ksh 5 million and a house at Parklands worth Ksh 6 million.

Kipyegon broke two World Records in a span of one week at the Diamond League in Florence, Italy and Paris, France.

