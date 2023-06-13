Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Faith Kipyegon Reveals How She Will Spend Her Ksh 5 Million Reward From Government 

By

Published

FB IMG 1686645376367

Two World Records holder Faith Kipyegon now says she can finally be able to buy her father a new vehicle.

Speaking on Tuesday June 13 at State House, Kipyegon revealed she had promised to buy a car for his father if she broke a world record. 

“Thank you so much, Mr. President. I’m so happy with the reward, now I can own a house in Nairobi, and with the money I can say now I can buy my father a car. I promised him that when I broke the World Record that I was going to buy a car for him…now I can fulfill my promise,” said Kipyegon. 

This is after President William Ruto announced that going forward athletes who break world records will receive huge rewards from the government. 

“Going forward we have decided as the government of Kenya that any Kenyan who participates in a world event and breaks a world record, unlike in the past, when there was no recognition, going forward, for every world record broken by a Kenyan, the government of Kenya is going to award five million shillings,” said Ruto.

He added, “I have also asked the ministry that the government of Kenya should review the reward scheme so that we can recognize and reward appropriately the men and women who attain excellence in sports, arts, and creative economy.”

FB IMG 1686645398571

The Head of State rewarded Kipyegon with Ksh 5 million and a house at Parklands worth Ksh 6 million. 

Kipyegon broke two World Records in a span of one week at the Diamond League in Florence, Italy and Paris, France.

Also Read: Millions Faith Kipyegon Will Receive From Government After Breaking 2 World Records

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019