Five Highest Paid Footballers in the Premier League

The Premier League is the wealthiest professional football league in the world, investing enormous sums of money in player salaries and transfer fees.

In this article, KDRTV looks at the top five most-paid players in the English league

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah recently agreed to a lucrative new contract with Liverpool and now earns £373,750 per week. Salah has been an exceptional player for Liverpool since joining in 2017, scoring 178 goals in 298 games and earning three Premier League Golden Boot awards.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho is the fourth-highest-paid player in the Premier League, with a weekly salary of £373,750. Sancho left Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for Manchester United in a £72.9 million transfer, contributing 114 goals and assists in 134 appearances across all competitions in the Bundesliga.

David de Gea

Degea is another Man United player who is among the top five most-paid players in the EPL and earns £402,250 each week. When De Gea renewed his contract in 2019, United guaranteed the long-term future of the four-time Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year, making him the highest-paid goalkeeper in football.

Erling Haaland

Haaland, who joined Manchester City last summer has established a new club record with 42 goals in all competitions.

The 22-year-old Norwegian has been nearly unplayable since his introduction to English football, scoring four hat-tricks in the Premier League .

Kevin De Bruyne

According to L’Equipe, the Manchester City midfilder, earns £425,000 per week at the Etihad, making him the best-paid player in the Premier League. De Bruyne renewed his contract in 2021, ensuring that his greatest seasons would be spent with City.

The 32-year-old Belgian international has eight medals to his name at the club, including four Premier League championships, and has twice been voted PFA Player of the Year.

