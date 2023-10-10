Former Chelsea and Real Madrid Star Eden Hazard Announces Retirement

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has announced his decision to retire from football.

In a statement via social media, Hazard gave thanks to everyone who helped his career on Instagram, and noted it was now time to spend more time with his family

“A special thank you to my family, my friends, my advisors and the people who have been close to me in good times and bad. Finally, a huge thank you to you, my fans, who have followed me for all these years and for your encouragement everywhere I have played. Now is the time to enjoy my loved ones and have new experiences. See you off the field soon my friends,” the statement read in part.

Since leaving Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer, Hazard has been without a club.

The Belgian national left Real Madrid following a four-year stint in which he failed to live up to his expensive price tag.

Nevertheless Hazard did earn a Champions League winners’ medal in 2021/22.

The Belgian joined the los blancos after shining for Chelsea in the Premier League, won Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League honours with the Blues. Hazard recorded 110 goals and 92 assists between 2012 and 2019.

A number of his former teammates including Juan Mata, Cesar Azpilicueta and Willian have sent heartwarming messages following his decision to retire from professional football.

“What a player and what a guy! It was a huge pleasure to play with you my brother, for sure you was one of the best players I played with. May God continue blessing your life,” Willian said.

Mata, who also shared a dressing room with Hazard during his time with the Blues said “Enjoy your new chapter my friend, you deserve it, thanks for bringing your joy to football.”

