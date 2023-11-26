Connect with us

Former England Manager Terry Venables dies aged 80

Terry Venables, the man who oversaw England’s amazing Euro 96 run and former QPR, Tottenham, and Barcelona manager has died at the age of 80. As a player, he appeared over 500 times for Chelsea, Tottenham, QPR, and Crystal Palace.

Venables co-wrote detective books during his playing career, which were subsequently turned into the TV series Hazell, about a wise-cracking cockney private eye. It aired for 22 episodes between 1978 and 1979. 

A statement from the family of Venables said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of a wonderful husband and father who passed away peacefully yesterday after a long illness.

“We would ask that privacy be given at this incredibly sad time to allow us to mourn the loss of this lovely man who we were so lucky to have had in our lives.”

Venables is a Tottenham legend, having won the FA Cup as both a player and manager. The club will hold a minute’s applause in his remembrance before their Premier League match against Aston Villa.

“The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player and manager Terry Venables. Our deepest condolences are with Terry’s friends and family at this incredibly difficult time. In tribute, we shall hold a minute’s applause prior to kick-off and our players will wear black armbands during this afternoon’s fixture against Aston Villa”. Read a statement from Tottenham.

England coach Gareth Southgate remembered Venables as a brilliant man who made people feel special. 

“Tactically excellent, he had a wonderful manner, capable of handling everyone from the youngest player to the biggest star.

He was open minded, forward thinking, enjoyed life to the full and created a brilliant environment with England that allowed his players to flourish and have one of the most memorable tournaments in England history”. Added Southgate. 

