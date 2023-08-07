Connect with us

Four Kenyan Footballers Who Played in Europe’s Top Leagues

Michael Olunga McDonald Mariga

The English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, French Ligue 1, German Bundesliga, and Italian Serie A leagues have long been regarded as the greatest in Europe, with Portugal’s Primeira Liga quickly catching up.

In this article we look at Kenyan players who have played in the top European leagues. 

Victor Wanyama

Wanyama is the only Kenyan to have played in the English Premier competition, which is often regarded as Europe’s most exciting and competitive competition.

Wanyama joined Southampton from Scottish heavyweights Celtic in 2013, before moving up the league ladder to join Tottenham Hotspur in 2016. He currently plays for MLS side CF Montreal. 

McDonald Mariga 

Mariga, who is Wanyama’s elder brother, came close to joining Manchester City in 2010 but he was denied a work permit. 

Mariga previously played for Parma after joining them in 2007. He joined Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan in 2010 and was part of the all-conquering squad that won the treble, including the UEFA Champions League. Later, he went to Real Sociedad in Spain.

Michael Olunga 

Olunga is without a doubt the most successful Kenyan player among the current crop of national team players. After stints in Sweden, China, and Japan. The Harambee Stars captain is now playing for Qatar’s Al Duhail. His greatest achievement was in 2027 when he joined Girona, a Spanish top-flight club.

Dennis Oliech

Oliech is often regarded as the finest striker the country has ever produced. Many people remember his heroics for the national squad during the 2004 AFCON qualification and competition. He joined Nantes in 2006 before going on to Auxerre and Ajaccio in the same league.

