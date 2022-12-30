Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

From Ronaldo To Mbappe, How Football Stars Have Mourned Pele

By

Published

20221230 075636 1

The sporting world has taken to social media to mourn the late legendary Brazil football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento alias Pele, who passed on on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The former Brazilian player is regarded as the greatest of all time as he is the only player who has won the World Cup three times. 

Pele succumbed to death after a long battle with colon cancer. He had undergone treatment since 2021 and had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

How Football Stars Have Mourned Pele 

Cristiano Ronaldo 

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.

Neymar  Jr

Before Pele, 10 was just a number. Before Pele, football was just a sport. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to blacks, and visibility to Brazil. He is gone, but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER.”

Kylian Mbappe 

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING

Erling Haaland 

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first.

Mesut Ozil 

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game. Your legacy will live forever.

I’m sure ‘Heaven FC’ with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever.

Also Read: Meet 5 Football Players Who Have Been Convicted for murder

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019