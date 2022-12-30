From Ronaldo To Mbappe, How Football Stars Have Mourned Pele

The sporting world has taken to social media to mourn the late legendary Brazil football icon Edson Arantes do Nascimento alias Pele, who passed on on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

The former Brazilian player is regarded as the greatest of all time as he is the only player who has won the World Cup three times.

Pele succumbed to death after a long battle with colon cancer. He had undergone treatment since 2021 and had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.

How Football Stars Have Mourned Pele

Cristiano Ronaldo

My deepest condolences to all of Brazil, and in particular to the family of Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento. A mere “goodbye” to the eternal King Pelé will never be enough to express the pain that currently embraces the entire world of football. An inspiration for so many millions, a reference from yesterday, today, forever. The affection he always showed for me was reciprocal in every moment we shared, even from a distance. He will never be forgotten and his memory will live on forever in each of us football lovers. Rest in peace, King Pele.

Neymar Jr

Before Pele, 10 was just a number. Before Pele, football was just a sport. He turned football into art, into entertainment. He gave a voice to the poor, to blacks, and visibility to Brazil. He is gone, but his magic remains. Pele is FOREVER.”

Kylian Mbappe

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten. RIP KING

Erling Haaland

Everything you see any player doing, Pelé did it first.

Mesut Ozil

Rest in peace to one of the greatest legends of the game. Your legacy will live forever.

I’m sure ‘Heaven FC’ with Maradona and Pele together will be invincible forever.

