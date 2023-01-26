Gor plead with Raila to move Jacaranda rally

Gor Mahia Management has asked Azimio La Umoja Coalition leader, who doubles up as the club’s patron, to rescind his decision over the Jacaranda rally set for Sunday.

In a letter, Gor Mahia, through their Secretary General Samuel Ochola, asked the ODM supremo to consider rescheduling the demonstration and attend the Mashemaji derby pitting Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

“As our dear patron, we wish to remind you of our Mashemeji clash with AFC Leopards at 3PM.-Nyayo stadium,” read part of the letter.

Raila is set Raila is set to hold a meeting at Jacaranda grounds in Embakasi East constituency, Nairobi, on Sunday, which will lead to a series of meetings across the country by the opposition coalition seeking to exploit the apparent displeasure with some of the policies by the new administration.

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia’s management warned a club official suspected of selling fake merchandise through his cronies to cease the act immediately.

While warning unspecified action against the said culprit, whom he did not name, club secretary general Sam Ocholla has also advised supporters to purchase original club merchandise from known outlets.

Ocholla spoke amid an outcry over reported fake club merchandise flooding the market, a move that has reportedly left the club incurring losses to the tune of millions of shillings.

With the team four points adrift of league leaders Tusker after ten rounds of matches, K’Ogalo fans have started trooping back to the pitch to cheer on their favorite players, with some pf them donning the captivating and attractive green and white jerseys with the name of their sponsors SportPesa inscribed on them