With the game’s solitary goal, Harry Kane became the highest-scoring Englishman in a single Bundesliga season as Bayern Munich defeated Cologne 1-0.

Kane scored his 18th goal of the season after Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s shot was cleared off the line after 20 minutes, as Bayern sought to overwhelm their hosts but were let down by their own poor finishing.

Choupo-Moting missed many first-half chances, and Kingsley Coman struck the crossbar late on, although Cologne had their own chances and improved after halftime without significantly challenging Bayern’s lead.

While Bayern’s victory moved them to the top of the table, Steffen Baumgart’s side now sits at the bottom of the Bundesliga after an eighth defeat in 12 games, with a goal difference that is now lower than Union Berlin.

There was only one moment of anxiety for Thomas Tuchel before the break, when Neuer clawed away Rasmus Carstensen’s back-post header. Cologne improved after the restart, but they were unable to build additional routes to the goal to put Neuer to the test again.

They did, at the very least, limit Bayern’s energy after the break, and it wasn’t until Coman hit the crossbar with a free header from a corner 12 minutes from time that they were threatened.

That was the last serious action at either end, as Bayern were allowed to savor the outcome rather than the performance, which propelled them to the top of the Bundesliga for at least one night.

“I’m feeling good. I feel at home here. Everyone’s welcomed me really well from the players, the staff, the club, the fans and I just want to repay them every time I step out onto the pitch.

“We’ve got fantastic players around me who are creating chances for me, so I’ve just got to make sure I’m in the right place at the right time.” Said Harry Kane.

