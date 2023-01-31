Inside Chebukati’s plan that will see Raila jailed at Kamiti prison

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga on Sunday, 29, 2023, led his troops in a politically charged rally at Jacaranda grounds where he demanded the immediate resignation of President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza administration and outlined his next plans.

Mr. Odinga lost the last presidential election to President William Ruto by a narrow margin, but he maintains that his victory was stolen.

He had alleged that top commissioners from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), led by Mr. Chebukati, had visited him at his Karen home during the 2022 August election period. He had also threatened to release the footage.

But in a reaction, Mr. Chebukati has denied that the alleged visit took place and has issued a demand letter to the Azimio leader, telling him to avail the video footage of an alleged visit made to his home during the electoral period.

Through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, Chebukati says that should Mr. Odinga fail to provide the video footage within seven days, he will take legal action against him.

He says that the allegations made by Raila Odinga, as alluded to during a political rally at the historical Jacaranda grounds on Sunday, have lowered his dignity and injured his reputation.

“Our client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former chairman of IEBC,” says lawyer Ogolla in the demand letter.

Should Mr. Odinga fail to release the video, the law firm says it will take necessary action against the opposition leader.

The demand letter is the latest chapter in an escalation of a war of words triggered by the Azimio leader’s utterances in recent rallies.

Speaking during the 16th Annual General Meeting and Conference of Africa Prosecutors’ Association in Mombasa on Monday, President Ruto also questioned the veracity of Mr. Odinga’s claims regarding the alleged visit and why Raila chose to speak months after the visit and not when he had the opportunity to argue in Supreme Court.

“It then begs the question…if it’s true, what were these officials doing in your house at your invitation? Being a candidate, how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body?” he wondered.