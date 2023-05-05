Inside Lionel Messi’s Incredible Car Collection

PSG forward Lionel Messi is arguably one of the greatest footballers of all time owing to his immense success in both club and country levels.

The Argentine international earns an annual salary of approximately $75 million, which goes up to $110 when his brand endorsement earning are added.

In this article, kdrtv looks at Messi’s multi-million car collection.

Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

The Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti is the most expensive car in Messi’s garage. He purchased the Ferrari at an auction for a stunning $36 million. The car which is also known as the ‘prancing horse of 1957,’ is powered by a 4.0L naturally aspirated V12 engine and has a top speed of 300kmph.

Ferrari F430 Spyder

The Ferrari F430 Spyder is another Ferrari car in Messi’s car collection. He spent $164,490 for this Ferrari special model. The vehicle is powered by a 4.3 L Ferrari F136 E V8 that produces 503hp.

Audi Trio

Messi was given the SUV while playing for Barcelona in 2019. Besides the Audi Trio he also owns an Audi RS6, Audi A7 and Audi Q7.

Pagani Zonda

Messi also own the Pagani Zonda Tricolore edition. The vehicle is powered by a 7.3L V12 engine and a 6-speed automated gearbox. The Argentine spent roughly $2 million for the stunning woman.

Merecded SLS AMG

Messi’s car collection also boasts the Mercedes SLS AMG, which he bought approximately $642,490 for. This Mercedes-Benz beauty is powered by a 6.2-liter DOHC V8 engine that delivers excellent performance. It is without a doubt one of Messi’s most stunning rides.

Other cars in the PSG forwards collection include; Range Rover Duo, Lexus RX, Mini Cooper and Maserati Gran Turismo.

Also Read: