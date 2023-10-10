Kenya To Host 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Kenya has yet again secured the rights to host a prestigious African tournament.

The news was revealed following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President William Ruto in Kisumu on Monday.

“In addition to AFCON 2027, Kenya has also been selected to host the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in September 2024; the CECAFA Under-18 Championship in November 2023, and the AFCON Under-15 (Pan-African Schools Football) CECAFA Region Championship in December 2023,” the Cabinet said in a statement.

Kenya’s previous experience hosting football tournaments has been mixed. While the country was first awarded the hosting rights for the 2018 CHAN, lack of preparation ultimately cost them the opportunity. Kenya is determined to make amends and prove its capacity now that another opportunity is on the horizon.

The 2024 CHAN is slated for September, and it promises to be a showcase of African football prowess as well as a watershed moment for the country.

This comes weeks after Kenya secured the rights to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations together with Tanzania and Uganda.

To successfully co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside neighbors Uganda and Tanzania, Kenya must ensure its facilities meet international standards.

During the bidding, Kenya fronted the plans to revamp Kasarani Stadium, Nyayo Stadium, and Kipchoge Keino Stadium to meet the required international standards.The Kenyan government is also planning to build the Talanta Stadium at the Jamhuri Sports Grounds in Nairobi.

The Cabinet has so far approved various construction and renovation projects for hosting the 36th edition of Afcon.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba on September handed over the stadiums to the Kenya Defence Forces for renovation.

