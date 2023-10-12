Kenya’s Greatest Sportsmen of All Time

Kenya is known the world over for its exploits on the running tracks, especially in middle and long-distance races. For decades, the country has dominated the African continent, despite facing some real challenges from neighboring Ethiopia. However, the same cannot be said of other sports, and with the East African nation winning the bid to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Tanzania and Uganda, there will be a little focus on the football scene.

Kenya has seen players such as retired striker Dennis Oliech, McDonald Mariga, and Victor Wanyama play in the highest ranks, but it is in athletics where Kenya has produced the ultimate best. Here we look at five of Kenya’s greatest sportsmen and women.

David Rudisha

David Rudisha’s career highlight is his incredible performance at the London Olympics in 2012 in what will go down as the greatest accomplishment by a Kenyan athlete in Olympic history.

With impeccable form and unwavering determination, he won the event with an astonishing time of 1:40.91. Rudisha led the race from start to finish and shattered a 16-year-old record previously held by Sebastian Coe, now a World Athletics official.

What’s truly remarkable is that Rudisha’s world record stands to date, with no one even coming close to breaking it.

Dennis Oliech

Following Kenyan football’s heyday in the 1980s, Oliechemerged as a beacon of hope for Kenya’s football. In his prime, he showcased exceptional speed, strength, and tactical acumen. A defining moment was his last-minute goal that propelled Kenya to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations. He served as the national team’s captain, scoring 34 goals in 76 appearances.

Abroad, he did well too playing for Al-Arabi in Qatar (2003-2005) before moving to Nantes in a $3.7 million transfer (2005), then later playing for Auxerre (2007-2013) and Ajaccio (2013). With Kenya hosting the AFCON, Oliech will be a key ambassador in selling the country’s football profile locally and internationally. For the first time in a long time, Kenyans will have their country featured in their bet slips. Check out the list of the best sites for AFCON betting for Kenyans.

Faith Kipyegon

File image of Presidemt William Ruto with Faith Kipyegon

Faith Kipyegon’s year has been nothing short of exceptional, breaking three world records in 51 days across different distances.

On June 2, at the Florence Diamond League, she set the 1500m world record at 3:49.11, becoming the first woman to go below 3:50.

A week later, on June 9, in Paris, she shattered the 5000m record with a time of 14:05.20, surpassing Letesenbet Gidey.

Then, on July 21 in Monaco, she clinched the world mile record at 4:07.64. With two world and Olympic titles in the 1500m, andfour Diamond League wins, Faith Kipyegon’s exploits easily make her Kenya’s greatest female athlete.

Kipchoge Keino

Kipchoge Keino is a pioneering and inspirational figure for Kenyan athletes. His journey began at the 1964 Olympics with a commendable 5th place in the 5000m.

In the 1968 Mexico City Olympics, Kip Keino truly left his mark by winning gold in the 1500m and silver in the 5000m. His success continued at the 1972 Munich Games, where he secured gold in the 3000m steeplechase and a silver in the 1500m.

Although he retired in 1973, Kip Keino’s enduring influence continues to inspire Kenyan athletes to this day.

Eliud Kipchoge

Eliud Kipchoge needs little introduction; his feats are nothing short of superhuman. With 16 marathon wins, two marathon world records, and two Olympic gold medals, his achievements speak volumes. He recently won the Berlin Marathon at 38 and he will be expected to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024.