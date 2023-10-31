Kenya’s Harambee Stars Drop One Position in Latest FIFA Rankings

KDRTV News- In the most recent FIFA Rankings released by the world football governing body, Kenya has experienced a setback by dropping one place. According to the latest rankings, Harambee Stars now occupy the 110th position, amassing a total of 1186.85 points.

The Kenya national soccer team was hopeful after a remarkable 2-2 draw against Russia in an international friendly played on October 16 in Turkey.

However, their decline in the rankings can be attributed to their previous disappointing 1-0 home loss to neighbours South Sudan. Just before the South Sudan match, they had secured a 2-1 victory over Qatar in another international friendly played in Doha. Despite their drop in the global rankings, Stars still maintain their status as the second-best team in the CECAFA (Council for East and Central Africa Football Associations) region.

Looking ahead, Harambee Stars have their sights set on the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, which are just around the corner. The Engin Firat-led team has been placed in Group F, alongside Seychelles, Burundi, Gambia, Gabon, and favourites Côte d'Ivoire. These qualifiers are scheduled to take place between November 13 and November 21, 2023. The stakes are high, as the group winners will earn direct qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

After serving a FIFA ban, Stars understand the challenge that lies ahead. On paper, Côte d’Ivoire is the strongest side in the group, but given the inconsistencies of the Kenyan side, beating the other four sides could be a big challenge.

The four best runners-up from the groups will advance to the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Play-Off tournament, with the ultimate winner securing a coveted spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That should serve as an extra motivation for Stars after being in the football cold for an extended period.

How other teams ranked

Meanwhile, in the FIFA Rankings, Morocco maintains its position as the top-ranked team in Africa, securing the 13th spot globally. Following closely are Senegal at 20th place and Tunisia at 32nd place, completing the top three African countries.

On the global stage, Argentina continues to maintain a comfortable lead with an 8.18–point advantage over their closest rivals, France. Les Bleus have solidified their hold on the second position, extending the gap to an impressive 40.91 points between themselves and Brazil, who now occupy third place. Brazil’s recent performances, including a 1-1 draw at home against Venezuela and a 2-0 defeat away to Uruguay, have created an opportunity for England, who are now closely following in fourth place.

Belgium completes the top five, making the global rankings an exciting battleground for top-tier football nations.