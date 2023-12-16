Kulusevski Shines as 10-Man Tottenham Thrashes Nottingham Forest 

Tottenham triumphed 2-0 at Nottingham Forest thanks to Dejan Kulusevski’s goal and assist, however, Spurs lost another player following Yves Bissouma’s red card.

It was a hard-fought and thrilling Friday Night Football and the Spurs’ first moment of quality put them ahead. Richarlison (45+2) nodded home Kulusevski’s brilliant ball as Tottenham set a new record by scoring in their 15th successive away league game.

Nottingham Forest, who predominantly matched Spurs throughout, thought they had equalized early in the second half, but VAR correctly ruled out Anthony Elanga’s tap-in for offside.

Tottenham also capitalized on the opportunity, scoring their second goal. Matt Turner’s sloppy ball fell to Kulusevski (65), who blasted home into the far corner under pressure from Heung-Min Son.

Spurs cannot afford any more missing players as the holiday season approaches, but Bissouma has added his name to the list.

He received a straight red card for his studs-up attack on Ryan Yates, and he will now be unavailable for Spurs until after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Destiny Udogie will also be suspended for Tottenham’s next Premier League match against Everton on December 23 after receiving another yellow card.

Tottenham remains in fifth place, level on 33 points with Manchester City, with two games remaining this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone, but have only won one of their last 13 Premier League games.

