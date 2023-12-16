Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Kulusevski Shines as 10-Man Tottenham Thrashes Nottingham Forest 

By

Published

3394

Tottenham triumphed 2-0 at Nottingham Forest thanks to Dejan Kulusevski’s goal and assist, however, Spurs lost another player following Yves Bissouma’s red card.

It was a hard-fought and thrilling Friday Night Football and the Spurs’ first moment of quality put them ahead. Richarlison (45+2) nodded home Kulusevski’s brilliant ball as Tottenham set a new record by scoring in their 15th successive away league game.

Nottingham Forest, who predominantly matched Spurs throughout, thought they had equalized early in the second half, but VAR correctly ruled out Anthony Elanga’s tap-in for offside.

Tottenham also capitalized on the opportunity, scoring their second goal. Matt Turner’s sloppy ball fell to Kulusevski (65), who blasted home into the far corner under pressure from Heung-Min Son.

Spurs cannot afford any more missing players as the holiday season approaches, but Bissouma has added his name to the list.

He received a straight red card for his studs-up attack on Ryan Yates, and he will now be unavailable for Spurs until after the Africa Cup of Nations.

Destiny Udogie will also be suspended for Tottenham’s next Premier League match against Everton on December 23 after receiving another yellow card.

Tottenham remains in fifth place, level on 33 points with Manchester City, with two games remaining this weekend.

Nottingham Forest are in 16th place, five points above the relegation zone, but have only won one of their last 13 Premier League games.

Also Read: Mauricio Pochettino Faults Chelsea Players After 4-1 Defeat in St. James Park

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020