Latest Transfer Done Deals And Updates On Mbappe, Sanchez, Cancelo, and Raya

Tottenham have sent proposal sent to Wolfsburg on Wednesday for Micky van de Ven was €40m fixed fee plus €5m in add-ons.Wolfsburg want different payment terms or easier add-ons.

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Brighton for goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. He will undergo his medical imminently.

Joao Cancelo has agreed personal terms with Barcelona. The Catalan’s head coach Xavi has wanted him since January as a priority target. Talks now ongoing with Manchester City over deal structure.

Kylian Mbappe has told Chelsea he is open to joining them but only on a one year loan deal before joining Real Madrid next summer.

Fulham winger Willian has agreed personal terms with Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab. It’s up to the clubs now to negotiate on the price.

Leeds United’s Tyler Adams has emerged as an alternative to Moises Caicedo as Chelsea eye a new midfielder.

Arsenal and David Raya have reached an agreement on personal terms. Talks between clubs are now expected to accelerate.

Ajax have signed Carlos Borges from Manchester City. He has signed a contract until June 30, 2028. Ajax are paying €14M which can increase to €19M through variables.