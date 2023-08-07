Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer News and Updates On Hojlund, Mbappe, Vlahovic and Gvardiol

By

Published

Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta on a £72M fee, including add ons.

IMG 20230805 202358 629

Man City have signed defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig! €90m fee and 5-year deal.

Manchester City have sent a formal message to Barcelona and PSG, telling them that they have no intentions of negotiating for Bernardo Silva.

IMG 20230805 201708 601

Real Madrid will rival Chelsea to the signing of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović. 

Kylian Mbappé will not rejoin PSG’s main squad after their Japan tour. He dreams of Real Madrid.

IMG 20230805 201854 149

Randal Kolo Muani has decided to join PSG. There is already a verbal agreement between him and the French club over personal terms. Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding €100m for the forward.

IMG 20230805 201924 664 

Nottingham Forest are progressing well in a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal. 

Arsenal will then look to bring in David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale. Brentford have told Raya he can move on loan to Bayern Munich if he signs a new deal with the Bees. 

IMG 20230805 201949 224

David Moyes’ job as West Ham manager is under serious threat after clashes with the hierarchy over the club’s disastrous transfer window.

Olympique Lyon are now on the verge of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on free transfer, confirmed. Four year deal verbally agreed, talks moving to the final stages.

Niles is, available as a free agent after leaving Arsenal in June.

IMG 20230805 202151 016

Lazio are set to sign top talented winger Gustav Isaksen, here we go! Deal being sealed with Midtjylland around €17m package. Medical tests booked on Monday and one more signing after Daichi Kamada.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019