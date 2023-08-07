Latest Transfer News and Updates On Hojlund, Mbappe, Vlahovic and Gvardiol

Manchester United have completed the signing of Rasmus Højlund from Atalanta on a £72M fee, including add ons.

Man City have signed defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig! €90m fee and 5-year deal.

Manchester City have sent a formal message to Barcelona and PSG, telling them that they have no intentions of negotiating for Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid will rival Chelsea to the signing of Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović.

Kylian Mbappé will not rejoin PSG’s main squad after their Japan tour. He dreams of Real Madrid.

Randal Kolo Muani has decided to join PSG. There is already a verbal agreement between him and the French club over personal terms. Eintracht Frankfurt are demanding €100m for the forward.

Nottingham Forest are progressing well in a deal to sign goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal.

Arsenal will then look to bring in David Raya to compete with Aaron Ramsdale. Brentford have told Raya he can move on loan to Bayern Munich if he signs a new deal with the Bees.

David Moyes’ job as West Ham manager is under serious threat after clashes with the hierarchy over the club’s disastrous transfer window.

Olympique Lyon are now on the verge of signing Ainsley Maitland-Niles on free transfer, confirmed. Four year deal verbally agreed, talks moving to the final stages.

Niles is, available as a free agent after leaving Arsenal in June.

Lazio are set to sign top talented winger Gustav Isaksen, here we go! Deal being sealed with Midtjylland around €17m package. Medical tests booked on Monday and one more signing after Daichi Kamada.