Latest Transfer Updates On Djaló, Fofana, Dragusin, Maatsen & Renan Lodi

Juventus is closing in on the Tiago Djaló deal! Positive contact took place in recent hours, and agreement is now imminent. Juventus and Tiago Djaló’s camp are finalizing the contract, to be checked and sealed. It will be valid until June 2028.

Lyon has signed Malick Fofana from Genk on a contract until 2028. €17m fee + €5m add ons.

Valentín Barco is set to join Brighton, after the decision to trigger a $10m release clause from Boca as reported last week. The 2004-born talent will complete initial tests for Brighton in Argentina.

Juventus will get 20% of the Radu Dragusin deal as part of the contract they agreed with Genoa. Fee to be re-invested on Tiago Djaló, final details being sorted on player’s contract. Lille to get €3.5m plus 10% sell on.

Dragusin’s medical tests took place at Tottenham ground as he’s gonna sign the contract soon. Documents already exchanged between Spurs and Genoa for €25m plus €5m deal.

Djed Spence will join Genoa on a loan deal from Spurs but it will include a buy option clause. Tottenham will pay Spence’s full salary as part of the Dragusin deal.

Bournemouth are pushing to sign Óscar Zambrano from LDU Quito. Freiburg and Stuttgart are also in the race.

Ian Maatsen has completed his medical at Dortmund ahead of a loan move from Chelsea. His contract at Chelsea will be extended until 2027 and Dortmund will have priority in the summer if they sell.

Brentford wants to sign Renan Lodi and is ready to offer a loan with an obligation to buy. However, Marseille do not want to sell.

Mexican wonderkid Alex Alcalá (2005) will join City Football Group. CFG bought an option from Galaxy in 2020 after being impressed at several tournaments and have now exercised the option to buy. Long term year deal agreed and completed.

Also Read; Four Kenyan Footballers Who Played in Europe’s Top Leagues