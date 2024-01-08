Connect with us

Latest Transfer Updates On Mbappe, Mukiele, Bonucci, Haniball & Kalimuendo

Kylian Mbappé will sign for Real Madrid next summer. According to Foot Mercato, the Frenchman has reached an agreement with the Spanish club in recent days. After a saga that lasted several years, Kylian Mbappé finally said “yes” to Real Madrid.

Fenerbahçe have held talks with Union Berlin over the signing of Leonardo Bonucci according to Fabrizio Romano.

​​Tottenham are continuing to push for Radu Dragusin. They are offering Genoa €25m + bonuses for the defender, but the Italian club wants €30m.

​​Bayern Munich have submitted an official bid to PSG for Nordi Mukiele. Loan with an option to buy of around €25m.

​​Luke Cundle is set for a Stoke medical ahead of a loan move from Wolves. He was on loan at Plymouth. ​​The verbal agreement was found between Eintracht Frankfurt and Arnaud Kalimuendo on a 5-year contract. The German club is now discussing with Rennes over a fee.

Manchester United are looking to sign a player on loan this January. Some shock targets could include Ferran Torres, Hugo Ekitike, and Rafa Mir after the club missed out on Timo Werner.

Everton is trying to hijack Sevilla’s loan move for Hannibal Mejbri as contacts are taking place today. Hannibal picked Sevilla over Freiburg and Lyon is still in talks with Man United.

Dorival Júnior has signed as the new Brazil head coach on a contract valid until the 2026 World Cup. Despite São Paulo proposal to sign a new deal, he decided to accept the Seleçao job.

