Latest Transfer Updates On Neymar, Verratti, Pavard, Kepa, Maguire & Walker

​Al-Hilal wants to sign Neymar AND Marco Verratti from Paris Saint Germain. PSG have already held talks with the Saudis regarding Neymar but the Brazilian wants to stay in Europe in order to remain in a competitive league.

Al-Hilal have offered €45m for Verratti but PSG want more.

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United have made a €30m bid for Bayern Munich’s France international Benjamin Pavard. 

​​Talks between Chelsea and Bayern are advancing over the transfer of Kepa. Thomas Tuchel wants his former goalkeeper as a priority.

Chelsea have made a £48m offer for midfielder Romeo Lavia. Southampton value him at £50m and have rejected multiple bids from Liverpool already.

​​Chelsea are closing in on the signing of Moisés Caicedo and are trying to agree a deal in time for the midfielder to face Liverpool on Sunday. Brighton are still holding out for £100m, and it is unclear if Chelsea will meet the price. 

​​Eric Bailly has reached an agreement on personal terms with Beşiktaş. Three year deal. The defender is now set to negotiate the termination of his Manchester United contract.

West Ham have reached a verbal agreement with Harry Maguire over personal terms. The Club also agreed a £30m fee with Manchester United. The deal is set to be completed soon.

Kyle Walker has decided to stay at Manchester City and will sign a new contract until June 2026.

Burnley have reached a verbal agreement with Aston Villa for the signing of Aaron Ramsey. Fee expected to be around £14m + add-ons, and deal includes a buy-back clause.

