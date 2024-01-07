Latest Transfer Updates On Sancho, Dier, Olise, Werner, Henderson & Kimmich

Eric Dier’s deal depends on Bayern now. The player is waiting for a club decision with the hope of joining Tuchel and the squad already next week. The contract is already agreed, just waiting for Bayern to decide who’s the favorite option as the new center back.

Tottenham have already booked medical tests for Timo Werner as they wait for contracts to be signed then the loan deal will be completed. Werner will start training as a new Spurs player next week.

English talent Finlay Gorman signs in as new Manchester City player from Leeds United, a deal completed. The 2008-born top talent turned down many bids to accept the Manchester City project, agreement is now official.

Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise and would offer them Aaron Wan-Bissaka as part of any deal.

Chelsea could move for the unhappy Jordan Henderson, which would increase the likelihood of Conor Gallagher moving on. Henderson is ‘desperate’ to get back to the Premier League.

According to Daily Star, Manchester City will wait until the summer to make their move for Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and hope to secure him for around £25m.

Aston Villa and Brighton are interested in Leeds United’s 22-year-old winger Crysencio Summerville, who has been a stand-out performer in the Championship this season.

Manchester United and Dortmund are yet to reach a final agreement on Jadon Sancho’s loan. The German club doesn’t want any option to buy as it’s not financially feasible for them. They hope he can join the team in Marbella this weekend.

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with João Palhinha over a transfer this month. The midfielder wants the move. However, Fulham are not lowering the asking price of €65m and Bayern are not willing to spend that money. The move is unlikely at this stage.