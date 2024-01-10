Connect with us

Latest Transfer Updates On Sancho, Martial, Solanke, Palhinha & Coutinho

Jadon Sancho will travel today to undergo his Dortmund medical and complete his loan switch from Manchester United. Deal to be done within 48 hours. Minimum €3.5m to Man Utd.

Newcastle have approached to Bournemouth to sign Dominic Solanke but the Cherries won’t sell him this month.

Inter Miami are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho to play alongside Leo Messi and Luis Suarez.

João Palhinha wants to join Bayern Munich but the German club are not pushing for him and have no plans to sign him this month.

Brentford has made contact with Saïd Benrahma’s representatives about a potential return to the club.

Fulham, Wolves, and Lyon are also involved. Lyon is trying to reach an agreement on the player side before approaching West Ham.

Wolfsburg has made a loan offer for Hugo Ekitike that doesn’t include an option to buy. PSG are also in talks with Wolves and Eintracht Frankfurt for the striker.

Anthony Martial intends to stay at Manchester United until the end of his contract this summer. He has rejected interest from the likes of Marseille and Fenerbahçe this month.

Wolves are one of three Premier League clubs interested in signing Che Adams, who only has 6 months left on his Southampton contract.

Fábio Carvalho has signed his Hill City contract. A loan deal from Liverpool is to be announced soon. He will be available to play on Friday against Norwich.

Medical tests were completed for Ian Maatsen at Borussia Dortmund. Contracts signed on loan move until June.

Chelsea will also extend his deal until 2027 with a release clause included, an exclusive story confirmed.BVB will have priority to sign Maatsen in June.

