Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Latest Transfer Updates on Walker, Osimhen, Neymar, Raya, Matic & Weghorst

By

Published

Micky van de Ven has joined for Tottenham from Wolfsburg. The fee is around €50m. He will sign a six year deal. 

IMG 20230808 204034 508

Kyle Walker has decided to stay at Manchester City as he rejects a move to Bayern. ( The Athletic)

​​Al-Hilal is offering a deal worth €200M to Victor Osimhen. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Hilal are quite serious about signing Osimhen. Their offer for the Nigerian is at €40M-a-year over a five-season deal, handing him a total of €200M.

IMG 20230808 203054 170

​​According to Sport, Joan Laporta will try to convince Xavi to sign Neymar.Barcelona would recruit him on loan for the season through an agreement with Saudi Arabia. 

Chelsea are considering two requests more than others for Cesare Casadei: Leicester with Enzo Maresca insisting and Serie A side Genoa. Discussions continue to pick the best solution for the Italian midfielder.

IMG 20230808 203229 264

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, after agreeing a deal with Brentford. Documents being prepared between the clubs. The total package of Raya deal will be close to £30m total package fee, being clarified in the next hours. Raya will sign a contract until June 2028 at Arsenal after undergoing medicals. 

IMG 20230808 203335 853

Hoffenheim have reached an agreement to sign Wout Weghorst on loan deal from Burnley. Deal done The former Man United striker will complete medical tests on Tuesday according to BILD.

IMG 20230808 203613 998

Nemanja Matić wants to sign for Rennes. The former Man United Midfielder has informed his representatives this morning that he wants to join the French club.

IMG 20230808 203836 916

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM Screen Shot 2019 08 21 at 9.55.28 PM

USA

Brilliant young Kenyan man found dead in his Apartment in USA

Eric died in his house and spent a couple of days before he was discovered

August 21, 2019