Latest Transfer Updates on Walker, Osimhen, Neymar, Raya, Matic & Weghorst

Micky van de Ven has joined for Tottenham from Wolfsburg. The fee is around €50m. He will sign a six year deal.

Kyle Walker has decided to stay at Manchester City as he rejects a move to Bayern. ( The Athletic)

​​Al-Hilal is offering a deal worth €200M to Victor Osimhen. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Al-Hilal are quite serious about signing Osimhen. Their offer for the Nigerian is at €40M-a-year over a five-season deal, handing him a total of €200M.

​​According to Sport, Joan Laporta will try to convince Xavi to sign Neymar.Barcelona would recruit him on loan for the season through an agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea are considering two requests more than others for Cesare Casadei: Leicester with Enzo Maresca insisting and Serie A side Genoa. Discussions continue to pick the best solution for the Italian midfielder.

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign David Raya, after agreeing a deal with Brentford. Documents being prepared between the clubs. The total package of Raya deal will be close to £30m total package fee, being clarified in the next hours. Raya will sign a contract until June 2028 at Arsenal after undergoing medicals.

Hoffenheim have reached an agreement to sign Wout Weghorst on loan deal from Burnley. Deal done The former Man United striker will complete medical tests on Tuesday according to BILD.

Nemanja Matić wants to sign for Rennes. The former Man United Midfielder has informed his representatives this morning that he wants to join the French club.