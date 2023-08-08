Connect with us

Latest Transfers Updates On Kane, Mbappe, Felix and Silva

Marquinhos will sign for Nantes on a season-long loan.An agreement in principle has been reached between Arsenal and Nantes. (Source: L’ÉQUIPE)

IMG 20230808 120942 682

Harry Kane is adamant he will not leave Tottenham once the new Premier League season starts and has set a deadline of the end of this week for any fee to be agreed.

Kane will call time on Bayern’s bid to sign him if it cannot be agreed this week. (Source: Daily Telegraph)

IMG 20230808 121018 819

​​PSG wants to build a team without Kylian Mbappé.He is no longer part of the club’s plans. The PSG leaders say they are determined and ready to stop playing him. (Source: L’ÉQUIPE)

IMG 20230808 121038 781

​​West Ham have made a joint bid for Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Thought to be worth around £50m. West Ham are still looking to make their first summer signing.(Source: The Times)

IMG 20230808 121137 873

​​Liverpool have submitted a third bid to Southampton for Romeo Lavia of around £45m and it has been REJECTED.(Source: The Times)

Andrés Iniesta has found a new club and will sign for Ras Al-khaimah, in UAE. The 39-year-old former Barça player arrives in Dubai tonight… and will sign a one-season contract, with an option of a further year.(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

IMG 20230808 122455 167

​​Bernardo Silva is very close to extending his contract with Manchester City, but he is ready to wait one or two more days for Barcelona. The player’s entourage don’t understand what Barça are doing but ‘solid movement’ is to be expected soon. (Source: Ferran Martinez)

IMG 20230808 122506 431

​​João Félix has asked Jorge Mendes to block any transfer for the moment as he’s waiting for Barcelona. Barça will try to sign him on loan and take care of 100% of his salary.If Barça can’t sign him, he’ll move to Saudi Arabia. (Source: SPORT)

