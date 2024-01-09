Connect with us

Latest Updates On Mbappe, Martial, Henderson, Kimmich & Onana

Ajax are showing concrete interest in signing Jordan Henderson. Everything will depend on Al-Ettifaq’s position on his departure. According to Fabrizio Romano, several clubs are awaiting the Saudi side’s decision.

Juventus are in talks today to complete the signing of Tiago Djaló from Lille. €3.5m fee + 10% sell-on clause and a contract until 2028. Final details to be sorted and then it’s done.

Bayern Munich are interested in Kevin Danso for a transfer this winter. The German club has been interested in the defender since last summer before he signed a contract extension with RC Lens.

Anthony Martial’s time at Manchester United is set to conclude this month, with Fenerbahce making a £6.8M bid to secure his services on a permanent deal.

PSG wants to sign Joshua Kimmich this month and has even made an initial approach. However, it is almost mission impossible to get the midfielder, as Bayern have so far rejected the advances. For several days, PSG has been trying to change Bayern’s stance to no avail.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique was very interested in Bruno Guimarães but his price is too high for the French club at this moment.

Feyenoord and Fiorentina have both made an approach to Tottenham over the potential signing of Bryan Gil, however, no contact has been made on the player side yet. No deal for him to leave is close at this stage.

Real Madrid have offered Kylian Mbappé, whose deal at PSG ends this summer, less money than they did in their discussions in 2022.

Everton have set a £60m asking price for Amadou Onana with Arsenal looking to make a move for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Juventus have dropped their interest in signing Kalvin Philipps because the cost of his wages and loan fee is proving too much.

