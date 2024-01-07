Latest Updates On Mbappe, Todibo, Sancho, Mukiele & Philips

Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan are monitoring defender Jean-Clair Todibo. OGC Nice hopes to keep him in January, but his track is one to watch in the next few months.

Kylian Mbappé is unimpressed by Real Madrid’s attempt to push him into signing a pre-contract agreement this month.

He wants to explore a range of options including switching to the Premier League as a free agent.

Bayern have opened talks to sign Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain. He’s one of the names in the list.

Talks are ongoing for a loan deal with a buy option in excess of €25m, as L’Équipé reported. PSG are still discussing internally while Tuchel has approved Mukiele.

Juventus have no intention to proceed for Kalvin Phillips deal at current conditions after talks with Man City on loan fee/salary coverage.

Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, race open to more clubs.

Juventus priority is now Tiago Djaló as new center back.

​There is still no agreement between Dortmund and Manchester United for the loan of Jadon Sancho. Final details yet to be sorted out, so no green light yet.

Understand Borussia Dortmund have sent an official proposal to Chelsea for Ian Maatsen today.

Loan bid submitted, more details to be clarified soon between the two clubs. Maatsen, keen on a BVB move.

Eintracht have sent a formal bid to Rennes for Arnaud Kalimuendo understand it’s loan with obligation to buy. Details on fee: €23m between loan fee and guaranteed buy option plus some add-ons.

Kalimuendo wants the move, up to the clubs.

