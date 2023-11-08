Little Known Details Of Messi’s Bodyguard Who Earns $ 3 Million Per Year

Lionel Messi’s decision to join the American side Inter Miami saw the club’s owner David Beckham hiring Yassine Chueko Messi to guard the Argentina forward.

Chueko is an MMA fighter with military-level security experience. When Messi came in the United States amid much fanfare, the club took tremendous precautions to secure his safety at all times, and that responsibility now falls to Chueko.

The bodyguard has spotted a number of times shadowing him on and off the pitch including his welcoming ceremony to the club.

Chueko has extensive experience in close protection, surveillance, and tactical operations. He is fluent in multiple languages, which makes him an invaluable asset to Messi’s security team.

There are some reports indicating Yassine Chueko is a Navy Seal however Inter Miami coach Tata Martino clarified that Chueko never went to war with the American Navy Seals.

“The reality is that so many people invent stories that end up causing problems for the protagonists involved. He had never been to the United States. He wasn’t in the war or part of the U.S. military. All of those reports about him over the past weeks are all false,” Martino stated.

The Inter Miami coach went on to note that the reports could ruin him yet he is good in everything he does.

“He’s an excellent guy who works with a lot of dedication, always focused. And he’s a close part of our staff, as well…The whole world is watching Inter Miami because of Leo. And because he closely with Leo, those reports become a giant smoke bomb that is false and that can cause issues for a guy who is a very good person,” he added.

