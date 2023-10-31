Liverpool’s Midfielder Parents Reported Missing

Liverpool’s midfielder Luiz Diaz’s parents were kidnapped in Colombia after being stormed by gunmen on motorbikes.

His mother has been rescued but his father is still Missing. Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro has deployed the army in search of Diaz’s Dad.

“In a padlock operation in Barrancas, Luis Diaz’s mother has been rescued, we continue the search for the father,” the President tweeted.

Meanwhile, the country’s police director General William Salamanca has stated that he is utilising every agent available to find Diaz’s father. The parents of the 26-year-old Colombian international were apparently kidnapped as they drove to their home.

According to initial reports, they were at a gas station aboard a truck when they were approached by armed guys on motorcycles. Army and police resources have been deployed. Colombia’s soccer federation condemned the kidnapping and urged authorities to rescue the father.

“The Colombian Football Federation rejects the security situation that the parents of our player Luis Díaz are going through,” a statement said.

“From the FCF, we express our solidarity with him and his entire family, and we call for the relevant authorities to act as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

The Colombian attorney General’s office also said in a statement: “From the moment when Colombia’s General Prosecutor’s Office learned of the kidnapping of the parents of Colombian player Luis Díaz in the Barrancas area of La Guajira, a specialist team of prosecutors, CTI (Technical Investigation Team) officials and investigators from the police and military have been taking urgent action to locate these individuals, clarify the chain of events and identify the culprits.”

Also read: Little Known Details of Liverpool Striker Luiz Diaz who Rose From Poverty to Stardom in England