Luton Captain Stable After Suffering a Cardiac Arrest While on the Pitch

Luton captain Tom Lockyer was ‘responsive’ and ‘stable’ after suffering a cardiac arrest during Saturday’s encounter at Bournemouth, according to his club. The club issued the statement after Lockyer was stretchered off the field.

“Our medical staff have confirmed that the Hatters captain suffered cardiac arrest on the pitch, but was responsive by the time he was taken off on the stretcher. Tom was transferred to hospital, where we can reassure supporters that he is stable and currently undergoing further tests with his family at his bedside.” Said Luton.

Lockyer passed out in the 58th minute of the game, which was finally called off. Luton Town manager Rob Edwards dashed onto the Vitality Stadium pitch to direct his players away from Lockyer and allow medical personnel and paramedics to offer care. Play was halted as players and officials moved to the side of the field before returning to their locker rooms a few minutes later. Lockyer was then stretchered away from the scene, surrounded by medical personnel.

“He received further treatment inside the stadium, for which we once again thank the medical teams from both sides. We would like to thank everyone for their support, concern, and loving messages for Locks.” Stated Luton Club.

Luton thanked the staff and fans of Bournemouth and explained why their squad, rightly, felt they couldn’t finish the game.

“We are sorry to all supporters present that players from both sides were in no state of mind to continue with the game after seeing their much-loved team-mate and friend taken off like that, and staff could not carry on with managing the game in such circumstances having had to deal with the situation. We thank everyone for the wonderful applause and singing of Locks’ name inside the stadium at such a difficult time”. Read the statement.