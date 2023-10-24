Manchester United and England legend dies Aged 86

Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at the age of 86. Between 1956 and 1973, Charlton was one of Manchester United’s greatest players, scoring 249 goals in 758 games. With United, he won the European Cup in 1968, as well as three First Division titles. The 1966 World Cup winner played 106 times for England, scoring 49 goals, a record he maintained from 1970 until 2015.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning,” a statement from his family read.

“He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him. We would request that the family’s privacy be respected at this time.” Read the statement.

Manchester United also paid their own tribute to Charlton who they called “one of the greatest and most beloved players in the club’s history”.

“Sir Bobby was a hero to millions, not just in Manchester, or the United Kingdom, but wherever football is played around the world. He was admired as much for his sportsmanship and integrity as he was for his outstanding qualities as a footballer; Sir Bobby will always be remembered as a giant of the game.” Read the club statement.

“A graduate of our Youth Academy, Sir Bobby played 758 games and scored 249 goals during 17 years as a Manchester United player, winning the European Cup, three league titles, and the FA Cup. For England, he won 106 caps and scored 49 goals for England, and won the 1966 World Cup.

“Following his retirement, he went on to serve the club with distinction as a director for 39 years. His unparalleled record of achievement, character and service will be forever etched in the history of Manchester United and English football; and his legacy will live on through the life-changing work of the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation.

“The club’s heartfelt sympathies are with his wife Lady Norma, his daughters and grandchildren, and all who loved him.”

