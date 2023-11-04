Manchester United dealt a blow as Casemiro suffers injury

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury.

The club announced in a statement on Friday that the Brazil international was injured in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle.

“Casemiro will be sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United,” the club said.

After missing three games, the 31-year-old returned to captain Erik ten Hag’s side in Wednesday’s League Cup clash with Newcastle.

However, he was substituted at half-time.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the problem and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks,” the club added.

Casemiro could be sidelined for the rest of November, which would make him unavailable for five games and rule him out of Brazil’s World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and world champions Argentina later this month.

His absence means that loan signing Sofyan Amrabat could get an extended run as Erik ten Hag’s holding midfielder.

The Red Devils currently sit eighth in the Premier League, having lost five of their opening 10 games, and are also in a difficult position in the Champions League, where they sit third in Group A after defeats to Bayern Munich and Galatasaray and a narrow win over Copenhagen.

Ten Hag, who is under increasing pressure, cannot afford another defeat at Fulham on Saturday.

The United boss is already without Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, while Jadon Sancho remains suspended for disciplinary reasons.

