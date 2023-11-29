Manchester United Express Interest in Signing Former Chelsea Striker

Manchester United is yearning to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner but no offer has been made yet as of now.

According to sources, United’s interest in Werner should be closely monitored in the coming weeks as the January transfer window approaches. Werner is dissatisfied with his current circumstances at RB Leipzig, although the player would love to stay at least until next summer.

Erik ten Hag’s team has already inquired about Werner’s availability, but no offer has been made and no negotiations have taken place at this time. Werner has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but the La Liga club has cooled their interest.

Werner is in Manchester this week as Leipzig face Champions League holders Man City at the Etihad.

The 27-year-old joined Chelsea from Leipzig for £45 million in July 2020 but scored just 10 Premier League goals in 56 appearances before rejoining his former club.

Werner returned to the Bundesliga for £25.3 million in August 2022 and scored 16 goals in his first season but has only scored twice in 13 games this season.

Werner has not played for Germany this season since Julian Nagelsmann took over as coach, with his last outing for the national team coming in the Nations League last summer.

The transfer window opens on Monday, January 1, 2024, and closes on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 11 p.m. The closing dates were decided after consultations with the EFL, DFL, Serie A, La Liga, and LFP, who will all close their summer and winter windows on September 1 and February 1, respectively, to guarantee consistency with the major European leagues.

Also Read: Former England Manager Terry Venables dies aged 80