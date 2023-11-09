Manchester United Suffers Another Defeat asErik ten Hag Blames Officials

Erik ten Hag praised Manchester United’s “very good” effort in their 4-3 loss to FC Copenhagen and blamed the result on officials. United lost their third Champions League game in a row, leaving their chances of qualifying from Group A hanging by a thread.

Ten Hag’s team led 2-0 before being held to a 2-2 draw after Marcus Rashford was sent off. United took a 3-2 lead through Bruno Fernandes, but the Premier League side fell again at the conclusion of the second half, allowing three or more goals for the eighth time this season.

Despite their poor chances of progressing from a group in which they were heavy favourites, Ten Hag was happy with a lot of what he saw from his team.

“We are very disappointed because we played very good,” said Ten hag. We started the game so well. Our best minutes of the season. We are winning the game and the red card changes everything.”

Copenhagen had more of the possession and registered 16 shots to United’s nine, but Ten Hag insisted: “It’s a game of mistakes. I wouldn’t say we did everything right but there are a lot of positives.

“Even with 10 men, we were dictating the game. We played very good.”

Instead, Ten Hag believes a series of decisions in the Danish capital went against United, beginning with the decision to send Rashford off for stamping on Elias Jelert as he attempted to safeguard the ball following a VAR review.

“So, so harsh,” Ten Hag said of the decision. “He went for the ball and the referee needs a long time to make it a red card.

When you freeze it, it looks worse. I am very disappointed about such a decision.”

Ten Hag went on to become the latest manager to criticize the implementation of VAR, adding: “The game is never meant to be like this. This has nothing to do with football.

“I accept wrong decisions are made but when you make such tough decisions, you control the game.”

Ten Hag made no comment on United’s disputed penalty for handball against Lukas Lerager, despite the ball travelling only a short distance and appearing to strike Harry Maguire’s hand first.