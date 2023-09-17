Manchester United Winger to Train Away From the First Team Squad

Jadon Sancho is training away from Manchester United’s first-team squad as his discipline issue

is being addressed.

Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag wants an apology after the winger said he was made a scapegoat.

Ten Hag is not prepared to back down and will not allow his authority to be challenged. He wants

Sancho to apologize to him and the club, otherwise, he will not play for United under the manager.

However, Sancho has so far refused to comply with Ten Hag’s demands for an apology, arguing that

he was within his rights to respond to the criticism that was shared with a global audience and that he saw as calling into question his professionalism.

Sources close to Sancho believe he has been unfairly handled and that the club’s standards have

been inconsistently applied, with some members of the squad perceived to be given preferential

treatment.

United, on the other hand, claims that Ten Hag’s leadership of football-related discipline has been

indiscriminate, extending to Marcus Rashford, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Alejandro Garnacho when they

have broken required norms or standards.

The troubles of Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 under Ole Gunnar

Solskjaer, precede Ten Hag’s tenure.

Sancho was left out of United’s matchday squad for their trip to Arsenal on Sunday, September 3,

with Ten Hag explaining the decision later in the day.

Later that evening, the 23-year-old stated in a social media post that he had been “a scapegoat for a long time” and that Ten Hag’s statements were “completely untrue.”

Following his online outburst, Sancho was linked with a shock loan move to Saudi Arabia, but he

ended up staying at Old Trafford as part of planned meetings with the coaching staff this week. The

post was removed on Tuesday, but only after it had received over 60 million views. Within the

United camp, there is some compassion for Sancho, but not for the way he has handled things.