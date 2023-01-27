Mashemeji Derby to highlight matchday 8 fixtures

AFC Leopards will aim to end their seven-year jinx when they host arch-rivals Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, 29, 2023, at 3 pm.

The two clubs have met 94 times, with Gor reigning supreme on 34 occasions and Ingwe 28 times, while 32 ties have ended in draws.

The two clubs with 32 league titles will enter the match after garnering impressive wins in their midweek fixtures. On Wednesday, Gor overwhelmed broke FC Talanta 3-0 while AFC Leopards overcame star-studded Kenya Police by a solitary goal.

Since their first meeting on May 5, 1968, the two clubs have been bitter rivals, but Leopards has failed to beat Gor since 2016. The last time AFC Leopards earned maximum points against Gor Mahia was on a second-leg match in 2016 that was staged at Kasarani stadium. Ivorian forward Lamine Diallo scored a late goal in the second half that saw Leopards earn 3 points.

Heading into the match, Ingwe head coach Patrick Aussems remains optimistic that his charges will break the seven-year jinx.

“Beating Kenya Police gave us the much-needed confidence boost going into the derby,” Aussems said.

“We are eager to break our jinx in the derby and beat Gor because it has been a long time since we won a match against them,” he added.

Gor Mahia head coach Jonathan McKinstry expects his team to shine in the derby after numerous impressive performances in recent weeks.

“I’m glad the players we brought in from the youth team are already gelling with their senior teammates and getting things done.”

AFC Leopards are 7th with 17 points and Gor Mahia 3rd with 23 points.

In other matches, Kasarani Annex will host a doubleheader, Kariobangi Sharks play Bidco United at 1 pm, and afterward, Sofapaka will face Vihiga Bullets at 3:15 pm.

Kenya Police and Tusker will play on Saturday at the MISC Kasarani. KCB travels to Muhoroni to play host Wazito FC.

Fixture (Kick-off 3 pm unless stated)

Saturday

Posta Rangers v FC Talanta (Thika)

Mathare United vs Kakamega Homeboyz (Utalii Grounds)

Kariobangi Sharks v Bidco( Kasarani Annex 1 pm)

Sofapaka v Vihiga Bullets ( Kasarani Annex 3.15pm)

Wazito v KCB (Muhoroni)

Ulinzi Stars v Nzoia Sugar( Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Kenya Police v Tusker (Kasarani)

Sunday

Bandari v Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki)

AFC Leopards v Gor Mahia (Nyayo)