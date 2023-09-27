Mauricio Pochettino: Why I Like It When Owners Come into The Dressing Room

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he ‘likes’ the club’s owners entering the team’s changing room after games at Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino noted that co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, as well as co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, had been making regular post-match visits to the dressing room this season.

The Argentine stated the ownership visited the dressing room following Chelsea’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday, leaving them with just one win from their first six Premier League games, positioning them 14th in the table despite spending £1 billion since being taken over in May 2022.

Pochettino stated ahead of Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round home match against Brighton: “I like when the owners come.”

“In all my career as a coach at Espanyol, Southampton, Tottenham, and Paris Saint-Germain, I think it’s good that the owner comes to the dressing room. The way in which they approach the players is most important. If they are in a good and correct way then they’re very welcome. After my press conference on Sunday [against Villa] they came and shared with us like normally. They also did it with [the games against] Liverpool, Luton and Nottingham Forest”.

Pochettino was also pleased with the owners’ behavior in the dressing room. Last season, co-controlling owner Boehly was strongly chastised for entering the dressing room and allegedly calling the team “embarrassing” in an address to the players following the home defeat to Brighton.

Pochettino, on the other hand, believes “they know how to behave.”

Chelsea will be facing-off with Brighton who have been in good form on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup. Will the tides change for the blues or not? It is a wait-and-see.

