Max Verstappen Shines in Mexico City Grand Prix

Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix, his 16th victory of the 2023 Formula One season.

The Red Bull driver had a strong start, passing polesitter Charles Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz on the critical run to the first circuit at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, where the unusual conditions make overtaking tough.

Verstappen made another flawless getaway after a mid-race standing restart caused by Haas’ Kevin Magnussen collapsing into the barriers, easing 13 seconds ahead of Lewis Hamilton by the chequered flag.

With a third consecutive drivers’ title already secured, Verstappen’s win pushes him over the record he set last season with three races remaining in the current season, while his 51st career victory pulls him level with Alain Prost in fourth on the sport’s all-time list of winners.

Hamilton, who started sixth, overtook Sainz during the first round of pit stops and then passed Leclerc on the track to rekindle his pursuit of Sergio Perez for second place in the drivers’ rankings.

The Mexican, who is seeking to secure Red Bull’s first-ever one-two finish in the drivers’ championship, saw his lead over Hamilton cut to 20 points after retiring from his home race following a first-corner accident with Leclerc, who overcame damage to his front wing to finish third ahead of Sainz.

Lando Norris finished fifth despite starting 17th on the grid, sealing the spot with a late move on George Russell.

