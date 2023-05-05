Meet Eliud Kipchoge’s Team Of Professionals Behind His Success

Eliud Kipchoge is regarded as one of the best marathon runners of all time, having won numerous major marathons and setting a world record for the fastest marathon time ever recorded.

Kipchoge’s achievement, however, is the result of a committed team and support staff who have worked relentlessly to assist him reach the peak of his sport.

Below is a team behind Kipchoge’s success.

Patrick Sang

Sang is Kipchoge’s coach and has been working with him for the last 22 years. The two first met when Kipchoge was 16 years old, and he would approach the coach for training programs. After recognizing the marathoner’s enthusiasm for the sport, he established a two-week training regimen for him and began training him in 1997.

“What has happened between the two of us is that we’ve developed an element of serious trust to the point whereby he knows I’m there for the development of his career and holistically as a person.

“There is no day Eliud has asked me anything about training. He’s given me that trust and it’s a big mandate. In itself, it’s a challenge because you have to think and go the extra mile not to disappoint,” Sang revealed in a past interview.

Valentijn Trouw

Trouw has been Kipchoge’s manager for the last 16 years. He is in charge of leading the performance squad that ensures the marathon runner’s fitness and health. Trouw works for NN Running Team’s parent organization, Global Sport Communication.

Peter Nduhiu

Nduhiu is Kipchoge’s physiotherapist. He first worked with the marathoner during the 2003 World Championships in Paris.

Armand Bettonviel

He is Kipchoge’s nutritionist and takes care of the marathoner’s diet. Bettonviel is the man behind Kipchoge’s drinking plan during his iconic two-hour run in Vienna.

Claus-Henning Schulke

Claus-Henning Schulke is a triathlete who has volunteered with the Berlin Marathon for over 25 years. In a past interview, Kipchoge recognized Schulke and described him as his hero.

“My biggest remembrance of Berlin was the guy who was handing me water. He is still my hero up to now. The way he was handling water and acting and talking was unbelievable,” he said.

