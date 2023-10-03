Mudryk Scores First EPL Goal as Chelsea Beat Fulham



Chelsea on Monday beat West London rivals Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage thanks to Mykhailo Mudryk’s debut

goal for the club. Mudryk scored exquisitely in the 18th minute, controlling Levi Colwill’s cross on his

chest, and found the back of the net for the first time since his £88.5m move from Shakhtar Donetsk

in January.

Chelsea hadn’t scored in the Premier League since beating Luton Town on August 25, but their

second came almost immediately, with Armando Broja bundling the ball into the net from Tim

Ream’s attempted tackle only 20 seconds after the restart on his first start in 11 months.

Chelsea defended tenaciously as Fulham attempted to mount a comeback in the second half, but

their evening was marred by the withdrawals of scorers Mudryk and Broja due to obvious injury

issues before Moises Caicedo staggered off in stoppage time.

Pochettino, on the other hand, brushed down the injury concerns after the game, instead reveling in

a win that moves Chelsea up to 11th and might serve as a watershed moment after a difficult start

to the season. Fulham, however, remain in 13th place.

Over the weekend, Mauricio Pochettino’s side will face Burnley. The Blues fans expect an away

triumph to extend Chelsea’s winning streak, which has proved difficult to maintain.

Even though Chelsea will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season, fans are optimistic that

they will be able to clinch a place in UEFA’s next season if they finish in the top four in the English

Premier League.

Also Read; Pochettino Speaks On Mudryk’s Chelsea Performance