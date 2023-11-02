Newcastle Midfielder Banned For 10 Months After Breaching Betting Rules

Sandro Tonali has been banned from football for 10 months for breaching betting regulations in Italy, the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday.

As part of an agreement with the FIGC, Tonali, who joined Newcastle United from AC Milan last year, must also attend therapy sessions for problem gamblers and give a series of presentations about his experience over an additional eight months.

In a hearing at the Italian Federation in Turin, Tonali acknowledged to placing bets on AC Milan to win games. Since then, he has been cooperating with the inquiry, and his legal team has been negotiating a plea deal.

FIFA guidelines would have subjected Tonali to a three-year punishment if he hadn’t cooperated. Should Italy qualify, Tonali’s 10-month suspension would prevent him from participating in the remainder of the Premier League season and Euro 2024. Not until August 2024 will he be allowed to take action.

In addition, Tonali will spend eight months in treatment and work towards recovering throughout that time. The player is allowed to practice with Newcastle and participate in friendlies despite having to pay a fine of €20,000.

Initial reports suggested Tonali was at risk of a 12-month ban after claims he had bet on AC Milan matches while on their books, before his £52million summer move to Newcastle.

However, his admission of guilt and willingness to seek treatment for what his agent calls a ‘gambling addiction’ is believed to have helped him reduce the ban.

