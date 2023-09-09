Connect with us

Sports

Neymar Breaks Pele's Brazil Football Record

BRAZIL

Neymar became the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pele.

Neymar’s 78th goal lifted him atop Brazil’s scoring charts in the 61st minute of a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belem.

It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the game in a 5-1 victory, with Neymar scoring the game’s last goal during injury time.

Neymar’s record-breaking goal was set up by a low ball into the penalty area, which the striker completed with precision from close range. Neymar missed a penalty in the early minutes of the game.

Raphinha’s low cross set up Neymar’s second goal of the game, which came near the end of the game.

Pele’s Foundation, on the other hand, lauded Neymar’s accomplishment.

“Congratulations, Neymar Jr, for surpassing the King in goals for the Brazilian National Team in official FIFA matches,” it said on social media. “Surely Pele is applauding you today!” 

Pele died of cancer on December 29th, at the age of 82, in Sao Paulo.

Before the victory over Bolivia, Neymar’s most recent match for Brazil was a World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia last year.

He departed Qatar with worries about his future with the national team and did not feature in the first three games of the season.

According to new Brazil coach Fernando Diniz, Neymar came to play for Brazil to score goals, set records, and demonstrate that he is eager to live this (the national team).

“He is a great hero,” Diniz said. “People have to recognise it and accept it. He doesn’t do anything to get this adoration he gets from the crowd; it is because of the natural talent he has.” 

Also Read: From Ronaldo To Mbappe, How Football Stars Have Mourned Pele

